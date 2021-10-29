16 best stocking stuffers for older women

Get her something this year that she’ll use in her daily life.

Which stocking stuffer for older women is best?

Looking to get an older woman in your life something she’ll really enjoy this holiday season? While age can factor into your search for the perfect stocking stuffer, the most important thing to remember is who you’re shopping for. What are this woman’s interests? Has she commented on anything lately she wished she had? It might not have been directly. Maybe she mentioned she hasn’t been sleeping or that she’s in the market for a new hand cream. If you’re not familiar with what she does and doesn’t have or use, fear not. There are still some great universal stocking stuffers most older women will love.

Best stocking stuffers from $5 to $15

Maple Holistics Store Sleep Essential Oil Roll On

This little essential oil roll-on smells like lavender and aromatherapy believers say it will help the user fall asleep. It can be applied directly to the skin and is small enough to take traveling.

Sold by Amazon

Botefei Nail Clippers and Beauty Tool Portable Set

Here is a convenient little travel manicure kit that comes with all the basics including scissors, clippers, tweezers and more in a zip-up carrying case. All 12 tools are stainless steel with pink matching handles.

Sold by Amazon

Earth Therapeutics 2-Pack Super Plush Aloe Moisture Socks in Green

This set features two pairs of extra-cozy moisturizing socks in different colors and ankle lengths. They are infused with aloe vera and vitamin E to feel incredibly soft.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

YSense Women’s Long Plaid Blanket Chunky Oversized Winter-Fall Scarf

This beautiful acrylic scarf comes in 12 plaid patterns and functions as a cozy scarf, shawl or even a small blanket on chilly days. It is very soft and measures about 79 inches long. Hand-wash only.

Sold by Amazon

Wobsion Led Compact Mirror

Available in green or pink, this little compact mirror features one regular mirror and one magnifying mirror. It has a magnetic closure and an LED light around the rim for better visibility. A charging cable comes included.

Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffers from $16 to $25

Kerotin Scalp Massager

This silicone scalp massager is lightweight, easy to use and designed to stimulate blood flow to the scalp and oil glands. It’s waterproof and requires no batteries.

Sold by Amazon

Fishers Finery 25-Momme Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask

Available in three colors, this quality sleep mask is made from pure mulberry silk for a soft and luxurious feel. It’s gentle on the skin and adjustable so the wearer doesn’t have to worry about uncomfortable pressure against their eyes.

Sold by Amazon

Aquis Original Hair Towel

This fast-drying microfiber towel comes in two sizes and seven colors. It’s 80% polyester and 20% nylon with a design that will dry delicate hair without rubbing or heat.

Sold by Amazon

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Hand Cream

This hand cream has deep-penetrating properties that leave hands feeling healthy and smooth. Just a little bit goes a long way. It’s not greasy and has a warm, sweet scent.

Sold by Macy’s

Mr. Beams Battery-Powered Motion-Sensing LED Stick-Anywhere Nightlight

This package comes with three square LED lights that stick to any wall and are motion-activated. They are cordless and can sense up to 9 feet away. They require four AA batteries that are not included.

Sold by Amazon

Monica Greco Ceramic Self-Draining Soap Dish

This handmade clay soap dish is designed to drain soapy water so the user doesn’t have to worry about a bar of soap sliding around. The dish is handmade with a lead-free glaze and is dishwasher safe.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Jill Henrietta Davis Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper

Add a personalized touch by getting her a hand-blown glass bottle-stopper featuring colors that match her birthstone. Each stopper is handmade and therefore unique. Hand-wash only.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Aurra Automatic Jar Bottle Opener

Here is an automatic jar opener that works on most bottles with a lid width between 1 and 4 inches. It’s easy to use and requires two AA batteries (not included).

Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffers from $26 and up

Ocoopa Hand Warmer

This double-sided electric hand warmer is rechargeable and comes in seven colors. It’s portable and compact with three heating levels for maximum comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Southern Yall Designs Personalized Faux Leather Makeup Pouch

This faux leather makeup bag comes in six sizes and can be monogrammed with the recipient’s initials. It has a zipper closure and lined interior, measuring 18 inches in length and 11.5 inches tall. There are over a dozen styles from which to choose from for the monogrammed initials.

Sold by Etsy

Heather Swanepoel Wine Soaps

This set comes with four 2.5- by 3.5-inch bars of soap in wine-inspired scents that include Chardonnay, Cabernet, Pinot Noir and Pinot Grigio. Each bar is handmade with a rich, complex aroma.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

