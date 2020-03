ERIE, Pa. (WJET) — Some Pennsylvania State Troopers with good hearing are credited for saving the lives of three guinea pigs.

The troopers were conducting a traffic stop when they heard squeaking in the bushes nearby. Further inspection revealed five guinea pigs abandoned in a cardboard box.

Officers rushed the animals to veterinary care, and the three who survived are being cared for at the Anna Shelter, and are now up for adoption.