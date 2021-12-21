Crews rescue dog at bottom of ravine in north Alabama

KILLEN, Ala (AP) — Crews using ropes and a stretcher at night to traverse a 300-foot ravine in north Alabama rescued a dog that had fallen to the bottom.

The Killen Fire Rescue shared a message about the operation on its Facebook page. It says members were contacted by police in St. Florian about 7 p.m. Monday to assist officers who found the animal at the bottom of the ravine.

Firefighters set up a rope system to lower crews down the ravine to reach the dog. Firefighters and police then rescued the animal by bringing it up and onto a stretcher.