MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – College football is back. The University of South Alabama Jaguars kick off their season on Saturday against Nicholls State.

While the fans and players are excited for the season to start so is Head Coach Kane Wommack, who is beginning his second season with the Jaguars.

Read the full interview below or watch it in the video above.

Bill: College football is back. The Jags kick off their season opener on Saturday against the Nicholls State Colonels.

Jessica: Head Coach Kane Wommack is in his second year and leading the Jags. He’s joining us this morning on the red couch to talk about the team and the exciting things ahead. One of your big missions, as you’ve been here in Mobile, is to make this our city for the Jags.

Head Coach Kane Wommack USA Jaguars: Yeah, I think, you know, when you think about this community, obviously we live in a very football-rich state. And you know, our area slogan is capturing our city. And what we want to make sure that we do is regardless of where you may have other affiliations, if you live in this community, you’re part of what we’re doing with the South Alabama football program. And that’s really exciting.

Bill: You talk about accountability and you have this phrase L-E-O love each other. What does that mean?

Kane Wommack: Yeah. So L-E-O stands for love each other. But really, the way it’s defined in our program is a genuine consideration for our city, our university, and most importantly, each other. We hold these young men accountable to some really high standards and expectations. And we want to reinforce those when they do the right thing and when they don’t you know, there’s accountability to that. Right. And that consistent L-E-O and consistent accountability is really the avenue where young men can grow best. You know, we say sometimes all young men are like old rickety dump trucks, right? They just drive straight with a heavier load on their back. And that’s sometimes the case. But that consistency the consistent L-E-O, clear and consistent accountability is the recipe for success.

Jessica: And you got beautiful stadium to play at Hancock-Whitney, gorgeous facility. All the facilities there at South Alabama, if you haven’t checked them out, they’re really impressive. Yeah. And you want home team advantage. You want home field advantage? You want people in the stands?

Kane Wommack: Well, I think, you know, when you think about college football, a huge piece of it, right. Is the pageantry of a filled stadium and what that crowd looks like. I think our student section has done a tremendous job in just a short amount of time within our stadium of showing up, wearing our colors, bringing energy all the way through four quarters and I think our fan base is doing more and more of that. Seems like every time I go out, I hear somebody else that’s gotten their season tickets for this upcoming season. And so I think we’re moving in the right direction. But the most exciting thing about being the head coach at South Alabama is knowing our best days are ahead of us.

Bill: Are you feeling that momentum? I mean, you’ve come a long way with changes to new stadium you came in, you’re in your second season here. So what challenges has that brought for you?

Kane Wommack: Well, I think, you know, one of the things that I enjoy is reflecting on all the work that has been put to this moment for South Alabama football and all the people in this community that have given time effort, resources to making us where we are today and being able to build off that foundation. And we talk about that with our players all the time. It’s a tremendous opportunity to walk into our indoor facility when there’s thunderstorms going on in to practice every morning, as we’ve had for the last month, you know, to walk inside the Hancock-Whitney Stadium to see all the growth with our university. And so for us, we want to continue to build off of that momentum, knowing that our best days are ahead of us and knowing that we’re striving for that.

Jessica: All right. Kane Wommack, head football coach at the University of South Alabama, you can still get your tickets kick off on Saturday is 4 p.m..