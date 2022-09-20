MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It is Hispanic Heritage Month, a month celebrating Spanish culture and traditions. And this is also a time to highlight the contributions Hispanics are making in here along the Gulf Coast. Katia Garza is the Artistic Director of Mobile Ballet. She is a guest on the Red Couch.

Read the full interview below or watch it in the video above.

Bill: All right. It is Hispanic Heritage Month, a month celebrating Spanish culture and traditions. And this is also a time to highlight the contributions Hispanics are making in here along the Gulf Coast. And today, our guest is Katia Garza. Welcome to the Red Couch.

Jessica: Yes, you were born in Mexico, but Mobile has been your second home since 2018. You are the artistic director of Mobile ballet. Tell us about your career and what brought you here.

Katia Garza, Mobile Ballet Artistic Director: Well, after being principal dancer in Orlando for 14 years and have the opportunity to jump into the next chapter, I came to choreograph and not Cracker as a choreographer. I guess they like my job and they invited me to be part of Mobile ballet. So when my husband and I would decide to move here and we are having a blast.

Bill: Now he’s involved in the arts, correct?

Katia Garza: He’s well, yeah. He is a professional ballet dancer, too. His Cuban. He is a ballet master of the company. And so we danced together for so long and now we work together.

Bill: Can I can I be the one to ask the stupid question? How do they stand on their toes? I’ve never been able to.

Katia Garzia: Well, the the story says that when you train for a long time, your body, your bag your you know, your legs are strong enough to support you. You get up on your toes, and then now they have their, you know, the the punches that are made and help with the toe pads. And so the everything is getting more modern at this time.

But but it’s difficult. Yes.

Jessica: So physical and then you are the artistic director, so you’re the brain behind it all, the creative force behind everything that we’re seeing right now with the Mobile ballet.

Bill: Very cool. Yes, very well. And I think you’re going to be featured in a special report tonight with Devin, Walt and I.

Katia Garza: Yes. And we are having this October nine.

I will have to invite everybody to celebrate with with us and with Mobile Ballet their 35th anniversary.

Jessica: The anniversary gala that is right 2:30 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center. If you’re interested, you can give the Civic Center a civic center theater a call.

Bill: All right. Gary Garza, our guests, thank you for being here.

Katia Garza: Thank you so much.