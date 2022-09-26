MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen quickly as it enters the Gulf of Mexico over the next day or two. The current forecast keeps the storm east of us.

Regardless of where the storm goes, it’s a good reminder. Review your hurricane plan. And here to talk about hurricane preparedness is the Deputy Director of the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency.

Read the full interview below

Jessica: Regardless of where the storm goes, it’s a good reminder. Review your hurricane plan. And here to talk about hurricane preparedness is the deputy director of the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency. Michael Evans is joining us on the red couch this morning. And having a hurricane plan is something that really starts back June 1st.

Michael Evans, Deputy Director Mobile Emergency Management Agency: Absolutely. You should start, you know, in the late spring, getting yourself ready, knowing that the season is approaching. You have to think about your needs and your family’s needs. You have to think about your property and all the things that you need to do to prepare.

What kind of food do you like and just be ready. Inevitably, someone is going to get a storm somewhere. We would prefer it not be us here on the Gulf Coast in the greater mobile area. But it’s happened and it will continue to happen in the future.

Bill: And we’ve yeah, we’ve we’ve gotten those storms here. And, you know, when when you guys go into action, a lot of cogs in the wheel come together to try to keep things as safe as possible.

Michael Evans: Yeah, absolutely. You know what? I’ll get an opportunity to speak to a lot of groups, and I tell them, you know, I always start that personal responsibility starts with you and your family with taking care of them, having a plan, knowing what you need to do, knowing what your dangers are, what areas you live in. Our citizens face different dangers. Our coastal citizens face a danger that we don’t face right here where we’re at right now. But I tell people, start at home. Take that personal responsibility, and then you have to carry that on to your job. And your workplace. You know, you’re obligated to have a plan there. What do you do with your workers? How do you prepare your business?

And then us over at the Mobile County EMA, working with all the municipal governments, our elected officials, the mayors, the commissioners and their teams of public safety. And like you said, we go into overdrive looking into the issues, the concerns trying to mitigate things ahead of time and just get our county and our citizens prepared as best we can.

Jessica: We know the County Emergency Management Agency and all the emergency management agencies along the Gulf Coast are keeping their eye on hurricane. And if you’re not sure what you need, you can go to any of these websites or Facebook and Twitter accounts. They’ll keep you up to date. Straight from the Emergency Management Agency. You can also find our WKRG First Alert Storm Teams Hurricane Guide on WKRG dot com.

Bill: There you go. Michael Evans, our guest here on the red couch from the Emergency Management Agency. We appreciate you being here. Thanks for getting up early with us.

Michael Evans: Absolutely. Thanks for the invite. And any time I get a chance to tell people, get ready and be prepared and know what you’re going to do. You know, that’s that’s that’s my job. That’s what I’m paid to do. So I enjoy doing.

