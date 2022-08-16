MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five Mobile County public schools are hoping for repeat accolades this year after being named among the best elementary and middle schools in the state.

Read the full transcript:

Bill: Well, five Mobile County public schools are hoping for repeat accolades this year after being named among the best elementary and middle schools in the state.

Jessica: US News and World Report ranked Clark Shaw School of Math and Science and Phillips proprietary in the top five middle schools in all of Alabama.

Bill: And three Mobile County elementary schools ranked in the top 11 with the very top honor going to council traditional school at number one.

Jessica: And here to talk about what it takes to be the very best school in the state is the principal of council traditional school MS. Alison Streeter and the teacher of the Year for Council Traditional School. Heather Hartmann. Best of the best. That has to feel good.

Allison Streeter/Principal Council Traditional: It feels really amazing. We are really honored and proud to be recognized for the second year in a row. As the best elementary school in the state of Alabama. It really provides a lot, a lot of validation for our teachers who work really, really hard each and every day to meet the needs of each and every student. But not only the teachers, but the students work extremely hard, and we serve the best parents in Mobile County public school system.

Bill: I believe it. And Council Traditional has a pardon and tradition.

Allison Streeter: Yes.

Bill: Being recognized as one of the top schools in Mobile County.

Allison Streeter: Yes. We have, you know, council has been in existence for over 100 years. We have a true legacy full of tradition and culture that we try to provide each and every day for students, but not only core academics, but also extracurricular activities like dance, robotics, archery. We had four students last year to go to state the state competition for archery.

Allison Streeter: Last year was our first time at providing archery at our school. We also have steel. Robotics provides strings lessons, just a array of activities for our students.



Jessica: And Heather as the teacher of the Year at Council. That’s lactation is high for you.

Heather Hartmann/Teacher:

Yes, absolutely. I am the library media specialist. So actually all of our students pre-K through fifth grade and I try to maintain that expectation even coming in the library for all of those classes. And support our teachers and everything that our school community needs.

Bill: Now, how many students are you serving right now? K through five, correct?

Allison Streeter: Well, actually, we have two pre-K units also, and we serve a total of 633 students this year.

Jessica: All right. Fantastic. And you keep the momentum going into this new school year. How are you going to do that?



Allison Streeter: Well, we’re just going to be enthusiastic every day, reminding all of our teachers and stakeholders while we’re there. Our motto is Choose to challenge, choose excellence, choose counsel. And we try to live up to that motto each and every day.

Jessica: I like that.

Bill: So Alyson Streeter, the principal of the Council Traditional School, and Heather Hartman, we appreciate you both being here today. And we’ll let you go because we don’t want you to be late for school.

Allison Streeter: Thank you.

Jessica: Thank you. Good places to be this morning.