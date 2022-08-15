MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, close to 200 small businesses will gather at the Mobile Convention Center for this year’s Business Expo. Thursday’s Business to Business Trade Show is the largest in the area. It’s sponsored by the Mobile Chamber of Commerce.

Communication Director for the Mobile Chamber of Commerce, Denise Curtis, talked with us about the upcoming show. The expo starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. To listen to the whole interview, watch the video above.

“We’re really excited because this is a great opportunity to come in and meet some of these businesses face to face. Maybe you’re looking for a roofer or somebody to come do advertising for you. This is a great opportunity to go meet these people, see them in person and do a deep dive into what they do,” said Curtis

Read the full transcript:

Bill: Well. This week, close to 200 small businesses will gather at the Mobile Convention Center for this year’s Business Expo.

Jessica: Thursday’s Business to Business Trade Show is the largest in the area. It’s sponsored by the Mobile Chamber of Commerce. And this morning, we have with us the communications director, Denise Curtis, sharing with us some about this event on Thursday.

Denise Curtis: Yes, we’re really excited because this is a great opportunity to come in and meet some of these businesses face to face. Maybe you’re looking for a roofer or somebody to come do advertising for you. This is a great opportunity to go meet these people, see you in person and do a little bit, dig a bigger, deep.

And deep, dove deep dive into what they do.

Bill: Good thing about the business expo is that if you you go along for a while and you don’t see people in the community. This is a chance to go and see almost everybody in the community.

Denise: Absolutely. It’s a great chance to also tell people about what you do, whether you have a business of your own or maybe you’re looking for a job and want to get out there and see what’s available.

Jessica: You got 200 businesses that have booths during this expo. 2000 visitors are expected. You were telling us on the commercial break, it’s $5 to get in if you bring your business card. It’s a great place to pass out your business card.

Denise: Absolutely. Bring your business cards and get you a $5 entry. But also, if you’d like a free ticket, you can come by the chamber office at four 51 government street and we’ll give you a free ticket to the expo.

Bill: And you get some treats too. There’s a little food here and there. I like the business. I always patronize those businesses that have like little goodies, you know, the three especially to eat.

Denise: A lot of giveaways, a lot of food vendors, beverage vendors that are going to be out there as.

Jessica: Well. And WKRG had a booth in years past. You and I have both been to the event. It’s really neat because there are so many businesses really showcasing what they do best and businesses have been so challenged in these last few years.

Denise: Absolutely. So many businesses have had to pivot and change the direction a little bit. It’s really cool to see how they have come out of this COVID time and are really thriving now.

Thriving in hiring.

Bill: It’s Thursday. It starts when.

Denise: It starts at 10 a.m. runs till 3 p.m. at the Mobil Convention Center.

Bill: All right. There you go. Get on down there. Denise Curtis, our guest from the Mobile Chamber of Commerce. Thank you for being here. Thank you. You’re getting up early with us.