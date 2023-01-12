MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fourth grade teacher in Mobile County has turned to Tik Tok to spread some of her lessons to her classroom and far beyond. Carey Arensberg has more than 450,000 followers, more than 7.3 million likes on her TikTok account. And she is here on the RED COUCH this morning.

Bill: All right. Well, a fourth grade teacher in Mobile County has turned to Tik Tok to spread some of her lessons to her classroom and far beyond.

Jessica : Carey Arensberg has more than 450,000 followers, more than 7.3 million likes on her TikTok account. And she is here on the RED COUCH this morning. What you are putting out there on Tik Tok people are receiving and they’re really enjoying it.

Carey Arensberg: Yes, they are.

Jessica: Tell us a little about your account and what you’re sharing there.

Carey Arenserg: So I am a certified trauma and resilience practitioner, along with being a teacher. And so I started my account to share trauma informed teaching practices and what I do in my classroom to make sure that the kids needs are all met. And it just kind of surprisingly took off from there. Yeah.

Bill: Now, what does that mean exactly?

Carey Arensberg: Basically, it’s understanding the specific needs of children who come from some traumatic backgrounds and adverse childhood experiences, and how we as teachers can meet their needs and adjust our teaching practices to make sure that they’re successful in our classrooms.

Jessica: And you’re not just talking about it. You have what you call a care closet there in your classroom. You tell us what that care closet, as you said, that’s one of the things that people really latched on to.

Carey Arensberg: Yes. So it’s basically a closet in my classroom that I cleared out to put supplies such as toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, things for kids to do their hair with. So that way when they come into school, they can get themselves situated for the day without having to feel self-conscious about what they may be lacking from home. I’ve had kids come in in the past that have missed a day, and I say, Where were you yesterday?

Carey Arnsberg: Oh, my. My hair wasn’t done. And it was such a mess. And so I basically put supplies in there for them to come in first thing in the morning and get that taken care of, and then they’re able to focus the rest of the day.

Bill: I also know you have like special places, little areas in your classroom, and kids can just kind of go to. Yes.

Carey Arnsberg: I have a like tent area in our in my classroom and actually all the teachers in our school do now. It’s a little calming area for them that has a little fidgets or just calming supplies for them that if they need a break, if they need just a little mental health break from from class, they are able to go in there and kind of reregulate themselves for the day.

Carey Arnsberg: So that way they’re not losing instructional time. They’re spending about five or 10 minutes with some procedures that have been put in place. And then they’re back to me.

Jessica: I carry also a golden Apple Award winner. What you’re doing in your classroom at Mobile County is remarkable and how you’re getting it out to the masses. On Tik Tok is extraordinary as well.

Carey Ansberg: Thank you.

Bill: All right. Great way to go, Carrie.