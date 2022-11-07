MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, the Mobile County Commission will join local governments across the country participating in Operation Green Light to shine a light of appreciation and help and support for our nation’s veterans. Dena Pollard, the Public Affairs Manager with the Mobile County Commission, joined us on the Red Couch talking about this green light campaign. So veterans, if you see green lights around town, it’s for you.

Jessica: Well, this Friday is Veteran’s Day. And this week, the Mobile County Commission will join local governments across the country participating in Operation Green Light to shine a light of appreciation and help and support for our nation’s veterans. Joining us this morning on the red couch is Dena Pollard. She is the public affairs manager with the Mobile County Commission, talking about this green light. So veterans, if you see green lights around town, it’s for you. Tell us what you’re doing.

Dena Pollard, Public Affairs Manager, Mobile County Commission: Yes, we are shining a light for appreciation hope and support of veterans. We are lighting up government plaza. Yes, the Atrium of Government Plaza at 5:00 today. And we’re so thankful that some of our downtown neighbors are participating, the RSA Building, the Mobile Convention Center, GulfQuest and even the USS Alabama they’re going to do this wild and crazy thing with the green lights.

And we are so appreciative. And we’ve been handing out all these free lights across Mobile County. They are available to anyone at your local libraries, as well as the Mobile County License Commissioner Office. Take a green light, change out that porch light and show your support of veterans. Snap a picture of it. Let us know about it. If Midtown is doing to say Midtown supports green light.

Jessica: Well, you’ve made it very easy. So you’ve brought one of the green lights and you said these are available at local libraries throughout my county. Yes. And where else to do is just the library as well as the Mobile County license commission, the license commissioner’s office. You can pick up the green light and like you said, you just swap out your porch light for it for just a few days as we lead up to Veteran’s Day on Friday.

And it does it does show your support just by being in unity with this green light.

Dena Pollard: Yes, it shows your support and it also sparks the conversation because is your light green? Yes, definitely so. And we want to support our veterans because we appreciate them. And we were talking just a moment ago, why green? Why green?

Jessica: Why not green?

I say oak. Basically, it’s a color that’s going to take notice.

Dena Pollard: And we want to bring notice and attention to this. So this is great.

Jessica: And it’s a national effort and Mobile County is a small part of it, but a part of it nonetheless. Nonetheless, we are part of it. Well, we appreciate you being here this morning and being our guest.

And now you know how you can support veterans throughout this week.