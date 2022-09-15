MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — September is Hispanic Heritage Month. During this month, Hispanic communities across the country get together to celebrate their culture, language and tradition.

This is also the time to highlight the contributions Hispanics continue to make in places they live in throughout the entire month.

Bill: Yeah, this is also the time to highlight the contributions Hispanics continue to make in places they live in throughout the entire month. Or do you? So I will be highlighting how Hispanics right here on the Gulf Coast are making the difference and kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. We have a special guest this morning. Leida Javier Farrell is with us.

She’s president of the Hispanic American Business Association of the Gulf Coast, and they’re organizing the Latin festivities in Mobile. Welcome to the to the Red Couch.

Leida Ferrell, Hispanic American Business Association: It’s my pleasure. I only have breakfast with you every morning.

Jessica: To hear that. We are glad you’re here this morning. We want to talk about Latin Fest. That’s a really exciting festival. But first, tell us about the Hispanic American Business Association of the Gulf Coast. What is that? What do you do?

Leida Ferrell: Well, 13 years ago, a group of us decided, hey, every day we we made a new Hispanic in different positions. We are in the whole economy of Mobile and the region of the Gulf region working to be part of the productive economic development. So we decided to let’s get together, let’s get this names together and let’s do networking and let this help the chamber and the Port Authority and help them with whoever is coming to town to to start businesses.

So we where they went, airboats started. We were there were when a lot of the economic development projects have been around to help and to welcome new people to town.

Jessica: You’re bringing. Everybody together?

Bill: Yeah. What now? What specifically, what kind of programs and benefits does a group offer?

Leida Ferrell: We’ve had a lot of business related programs, how to do business here when compared to Mexico or Cuba. We’ve put together three heads of Airbus when nobody knew that there were three Airbuses in town because one of them was Spanish and one the oldest one that had been here. And we also contribute to other community projects that when they need funds or support or they need a face to represent them from from labor issues to just buying a bed for somebody that needs it.

Jessica: It’s really important services. We’ll jump in the Latin fast because it’s a really exciting time of this Hispanic Heritage Month. Tell us about Latin Fest.

Leida Ferrell: Well, last year we did the first one. We organized City in about three months. The support of the parks and recreation of the city was amazing. They pushed us and at the end with the Downtown Alliance, that gave us a little push also. And we are doing this activity with sidewalk because we want to unite the community We want to showcase the flavors, the colors, save the fun and the dance and and everything that represents the colorful people that are the Hispanics and the community.

And we have been present since the first in the history of summer. In fact, Mobile was under the Spanish flag.

Bill: Exactly right. Yeah.

Leida Ferrell: So this is a historic thing. So we started these activity, and the night before, I guess I know my good. How about know these shows so well? 20,000 people were downtown that night with, of course, the Sanger and having that activity.

Bill: Well, here you go. Five 30 to 10:00, Cathedral Square downtown Friday, October 14th. It’s Latin First Lady, thanks for being here. We appreciate you joining showbiz.