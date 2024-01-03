Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The First 52nd Annual Magnolia Ball will be January 5, 2024 from 6pm -10pm! Capture Fairhope’s Fantasy and Fun while Dining and Dancing the night away at the Daphne Civic Center in support of Prodisee Pantry’s efforts to fill the plate of the hungry with healthy foods and fill their hearts with hope! Food is love in our culture and at Prodisee Pantry!



Dance to the music of Mr Big and the Rhythm Sisters.

Enjoy dinner by Capers in the Kitchen and other local restaurants.

This event is for 21 and over. Attire is Fairhope Chic.



Tickets are limited, so reserve yours now at: https://givebutter.com/prodiseepantry-magnoliaball