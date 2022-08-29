MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are quickly heading up to the peak of hurricane season. September 10th is the official peak of the hurricane season.

Travis Tompkins with Escambia County Florida Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure everyone is one week ready. He came into the studio to tell us what that means.

Jessica: Escambia County wants to make sure everyone is one week ready. Here to tell us what that means and how to make your own personal hurricane preparedness plan is Travis Tompkins with Escambia County Florida Emergency Management Agency, thanks for being here. I know it’s early.

Travis Tompkins Escambia Co. FL EMA: I’m glad to be here.

Jessica: Tell us what one-week ready means.

Travis Tompkins: Well, getting one week ready, you need to make sure that you have enough food and water for yourself and your family for it for an entire week. Our previous message that in the past was the first 72 on is on you and that’s a catchy phrase. But really, if we have a severe storm like Hurricane Michael that affected Bay County, it could definitely take longer than 72 hours. So we want to make sure that people are prepared and have enough supplies on hand to keep yourself at least one week ready.

Bill: Anyone who’s lived along the Gulf Coast and endured any of these hurricanes is no stranger to that very phenomenon. You may be on your own for a little while.

Travis Tompkins: That’s correct. You know, the power could be out for you know, we’re lucky with Hurricane Sally we had the power back on with under ten days. But with Hurricane Michael, there were people without power for a couple of months in some cases. So it’s we want to make sure that people understand that, you know, we can have a tropical storm that doesn’t do that much damage to us. Or we could have a Category five hurricane that just just just devastates our community.

Jessica: Well, a fun fact here, John Nodar likes to keep sardines in his hurricane preparedness kit. What should people do to make sure they’re ready? What is ready look like?

Travis Tompkins: So making sure that you have enough water, for instance, for everybody, but also nonperishable goods, a generator and having enough fuel for your generator for that particular period of time is important as well. That way you can you can plug your refrigerator up to that or to your freezer. If you have a gas grill you can cook that food during that period of time. So just making sure that that you’re and medication, of course, too, that’s a big one. We want to make sure that especially folks that have medication and you can get an extension on your medication during an if especially if, you know, a storm is coming, that that is something that you want to make sure you have on hand.

Bill: Yeah. A lot of bottled water, a lot of canned goods, all of those things that you can get ready and you don’t have to cook in some cases.

Travis Tompkins: That’s right.

Jessica: You’ve got a guide there with you that you want people to know about.

Travis Tompkins: So this is our disaster guide that’s free to anybody. And it gives hurricane preparedness tips, but also all hazards. So there’s not just hurricanes that affect us. So we want to make sure that everybody has, has, has, knows about this and knows that this is on our website as well at my Escambia dot com slash be readily available for free for anybody.

Jessica: You saw a graphic there that said know your home, know your zone. Know your plan.

Travis Tompkins: That’s exactly right.

Bill: All right. Good information there. Check it out. Travis Thompkins, our guest from the Escambia County Emergency Management Agency. We appreciate you coming over and talking with us.

Travis Tompkins: Thanks for having me.