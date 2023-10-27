New Orleans, LA – (WKRG) – The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. The free event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide.

For more than a decade, Take Back Day has helped Americans rid their homes of old, unwanted or expired medications. These medications can be a gateway to addiction and have helped fuel the opioid epidemic. A majority of people who use a prescription medication for a nonmedical purpose obtained it from a family member or friend, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The CDC estimates 107,735 American lives were lost to drug poisoning between August 2021 and August 2022.

“Prescription drugs often end up in the wrong hands, feeding an epidemic that kills more Americans than car accidents,” said New Orleans Division Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. “DEA’s Take Back initiative provides citizens an easy and safe way to dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications.”

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain tightly sealed in their original container. The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Visit dea.gov/takebackday to find a location near you.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.