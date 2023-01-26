Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.

Read the full interview below or watch it in the video above.

Bill: Well, a bakery in Daphne is come up with the the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year.

Jessica: The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama. Joining us on the red couch this morning from Gourmet Goodies, we have Barbara and Laura. And business is booming. Yes. What has happened since you’re king cake? The crawfish king cake specifically has made headlines.

Laura Stafford: It’s been it’s been crazy awesome for sure. We just haven’t had a lot of sleep and we’ve been working nonstop. All right.

Bill: I have so many questions. So many questions. Who came up with the idea of crawfish?

Laura Stafford: Well, I came up with the idea of crawfish. We were kicking around in king cakes. And then Barbara makes the dough. And so I had seen savory. That was a new thing a couple of years ago. And so I was like, I don’t want to do Boudin because that’s what I saw, because I’m like. But I said, you know, Louisiana’s known for crawfish.

Let’s do crawfish. And during this town, when crawfish season comes in. So we were like, Let’s.

Bill: Wait a minute, we could also do boudin.

Jessica: I know. Bill, do you want to meet? All right. So Barbara and word got out about this. Tell us about the contest that you won, that you were number three in the nation for this.

Barbara Sylkatis: Right. Yes. So a gentleman just called Laura, contacted her and said, you know, I’m I’m taking this. I’d like to take a I heard about you last year, like to take a king cake for the contest to New Orleans. And would you be interested? You know, I have to meet you later than your open could you do it?

And we were like, sure. We didn’t think anything of it. We didn’t know how big the contest was. We didn’t really know anything.

Laura Stafford: And even when we were preparing it, we didn’t know it was for a contest. We we didn’t find out until we got there. So we were like, Oh, my gosh, what would we have done differently if we went, you know, not that it worked.

Jessica: And that’s not the only contest you’re part of this weekend. You’re also competing with your king.

Laura Stafford: Yes, we’ve got that, Laura. Well, we’re in the king take off this Friday. And we would love for everybody to come out and see us and and try a sample of some of the things that we have. And we’re unveiling a new one at that at that king take off. So we’re excited about that one.

Bill: All right. Something to look forward to. Laura Stafford, Barbara, soak this with the gourmet goodies. It’s great from Daphne. I’ll tell you. I got to try to. I got to try. How about bacon? Bacon?

Laura Stafford: Absolutely. We put bacon on.

Bill: Oh, yeah. Yeah. I didn’t know that.

Barbara Sylkatis: Was someone who ordered a praline. One that one in bacon inside.

Bill: All right. Thanks, ladies,