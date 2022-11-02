MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Light The Fuze, an annual campaign to provide a spark to help break a poverty cycle that limits the opportunity for children caught in it. The annual campaign kicks off on Thursday, November 3rd. And here to talk more about it and the campaign, The Fuze Project is Laney Andrews

Bill: Light The Fuze, an annual campaign to provide a spark to help break a poverty cycle that limits the opportunity for those caught in it. The annual campaign kicks off on Thursday, November 3rd. And here to talk more about it and the campaign, The Fuze Project is Laney Andrews. Welcome to the Red Couch.

Laney Andrews, The Fuse Project: Good morning and thank you for having me.

Bill: Glad you’re here. Tell me about This View’s project. Been around for, what, about a decade now?

Laney Andrews: Yes, this year is actually our 10th birthday. Okay. And we are a nonprofit that is dedicated to providing funding and implementation for projects along the Gulf Coast that benefit children.

Bill: And I’m aware of many projects over the ten years, but what has been done to help help with this with poverty.

Laney Andrews: So over the last ten years, we have actually funded close to $3 million. And in that that has funded approximately 50 projects that have helped children. Whether that is partnering with local schools to provide academic support, whether it is providing an after school camp, anything that can provide closure from the opportunity gap for children.

Bill: And you’re looking you’re looking for a spark you need something to, to get started.

Laney Andrews: Yes.

Bill: And be behind that to get it started. What is the overall goal of the project?

Laney Andrews: The overall goal is to close the opportunity gap for children. There are so many children in our city right here in our backyard that are facing poverty every day. And so we really want to help fund projects that allow children to succeed.

Bill: And you obviously this you don’t do this alone. It’s not just you know, this is a whole bunch of people that work on on the Fuse project and like the Fuse and all of that. But you do you do solicit others to help out.

Laney Andrews: Absolutely. In fact, we are kicking off our annual fundraising campaign this Thursday with a big event at the 200 block of government like light up the block. So we are partnering with Knuckle Bones and Social Experiment to have just a fun evening to kick off this event. We are going to be distributing our calendars. So all throughout the week after Thursday, running from November 3rd to the 11th, we are kicking off different events.

We want to engage the community and get our name out there. And so that is going to help. We’re going to have different events all throughout the community to that for all ages, anyone. For instance, we’re having a workout class on the lawn of Old Majestic. We’re having a lush floral class on different things for anybody that any age.

Bill: It sounds like fun.

Laney Andrews: It did a lot of fun

Bill: Lot of things like that. I tell you what, do you need more information about it? We’ll put this on our website at WKRG dot com. Laney Andrews from the Fuze Project. Thanks very much.

Laney Andrews: Thank you so much for having me.