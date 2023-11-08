Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Steve Carey, the President of the Mobile Bay Area Veterans Day Commission came to the morning show to talk with Jessica on the Red Couch about area Veterans Day events happening on Friday, November 10th.
Flag Raising Ceremony – Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Battleship Memorial Park – 2703 Battleship Parkway,
Mobile, AL Friday, November 10 | 7:00 AM
Veterans Day Parade:
When: Friday, November 10 | 10:00 AM
Where: Government Street near the Mobile Area
Chamber of Commerce
Price: Free
Veterans Day Luncheon:
The luncheon will recognize and honor the 2023 Patriot of
the Year, and the 2023 Mobile Bay Area Veteran of the Year.
Where: Fort Whiting Armory, 1630 S Broad St, Mobile,
AL 36605
When: Friday, November 10 | 12:00 noon
Price: RSVP-https://veteransday-mobilebay.com/
The Parade of Flags:
4th-grade students from Mobile and Baldwin County
schools will present the Parade of Flags. Music, celebration,
essay contest- Best winners and keynote speech by DYW of
America.
Where: Battleship Memorial Park, Medal of Honor Aircraft
Pavilion, 2703 Battleship Pkwy, Mobile, AL
When: Friday, November 10 | 3 PM
Price: Free
Annual Veterans Day Concert
The Mobile Symphonic Pops Orchestra will be performing a
heartfelt collection of patriotic music and a special salute to
veterans.
Where: Battleship Memorial Park, Medal of Honor Aircraft
Pavilion, 2703 Battleship Pkwy, Mobile, AL
When: Friday, November 10 | 7-9PM
Price: Free
Mobile Bay Area Vetrerans Day Commission
P.O. Box 321 Daphne, AL 36526
251-431-8656
vetsdaycommission@gmail.co