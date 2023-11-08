Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Steve Carey, the President of the Mobile Bay Area Veterans Day Commission came to the morning show to talk with Jessica on the Red Couch about area Veterans Day events happening on Friday, November 10th.

Flag Raising Ceremony – Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Battleship Memorial Park – 2703 Battleship Parkway,

Mobile, AL Friday, November 10 | 7:00 AM



Veterans Day Parade:

When: Friday, November 10 | 10:00 AM

Where: Government Street near the Mobile Area

Chamber of Commerce

Price: Free



Veterans Day Luncheon:

The luncheon will recognize and honor the 2023 Patriot of

the Year, and the 2023 Mobile Bay Area Veteran of the Year.

Where: Fort Whiting Armory, 1630 S Broad St, Mobile,

AL 36605

When: Friday, November 10 | 12:00 noon

Price: RSVP-https://veteransday-mobilebay.com/



The Parade of Flags:

4th-grade students from Mobile and Baldwin County

schools will present the Parade of Flags. Music, celebration,

essay contest- Best winners and keynote speech by DYW of

America.

Where: Battleship Memorial Park, Medal of Honor Aircraft

Pavilion, 2703 Battleship Pkwy, Mobile, AL

When: Friday, November 10 | 3 PM

Price: Free



Annual Veterans Day Concert

The Mobile Symphonic Pops Orchestra will be performing a

heartfelt collection of patriotic music and a special salute to

veterans.

Where: Battleship Memorial Park, Medal of Honor Aircraft

Pavilion, 2703 Battleship Pkwy, Mobile, AL

When: Friday, November 10 | 7-9PM

Price: Free

#

Mobile Bay Area Vetrerans Day Commission

P.O. Box 321 Daphne, AL 36526

251-431-8656

vetsdaycommission@gmail.co