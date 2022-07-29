Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
94°
Mobile
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
Alabama
State / Regional
National
Crime
Coronavirus
Politics from The Hill
Washington-DC
International
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
WKRG Live Traffic Blog
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Purple and Gold Surprise: Brennan ends college career
Public intoxication charges dropped against Mobile …
Baldwin County food pantry seeing largest need since …
Locals react to electric scooters leaving Mobile
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Meet the Beast
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Football Fever
Game of the Week
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Coach of the Week
Band of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
NFL
Masters Report
Sports Overtime
Top Stories
World Series to start on a Friday, could see latest …
Top Stories
Australia’s Liz Cambage leaves WNBA ‘for the time …
No. 1 Alabama tops preseason AP Top 25; Ohio St, …
AP source: Grizzlies in line for 1st game on Christmas
4-time boxing champ Broner withdraws from Saturday …
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Fugitive of the Week
News 5 Investigates
Red Couch Interviews
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Community Calendar
Contests
Cooking with John
Destination Gulf Coast
Fix This House
Golden Apple
Growing the Gulf Coast
Pet of the Week
Serving Those Who Serve
Smiles Behind the Shield
Take 5
The Doctor Is In
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
Things To Do: with Theo
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Top Stories
Monster Jam 2022 arrives at the Pensacola Bay Center!
Video
Top Stories
Hitting the jet ski’s and pontoon boats on Destination …
Video
Top Stories
Monster Jam headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend …
Video
The I.B.P.O Elks of the World are having their National …
Video
The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation’s 24th Annual …
Video
Feel the vibe at the Joe Jefferson Playhouse as we …
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
WATCH: WKRG Now Stream
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work With Us
Email Alerts
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Red Couch Interviews
Red Couch interview with Mobile Chamber, preview …
Top Red Couch Interviews Headlines
Trending Stories
McGuire’s Irish Pub staff fight, stabbing
Teacher quits after Black leader posters removed
Okaloosa Co. Superintendent upset over false accusations
Deadly hit and run in Pensacola
FL woman stuck metal bar in girl’s mouth: deputies