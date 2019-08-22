Pro-Football Challenge

Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile/Downtown
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Back to School
Top Stories
The Latest: Italy’s Salvini says he’s open to govt reshuffle
Florida boy jumps from speeding truck to avoid after-school kidnapping: officers
Pensacola PD to hold press conference on Platinum Club homicide
Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
Professional
Geaux Black and Gold
Top Stories
Patriots safety Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge
Top Stories
AP sources: Sprint star Christian Coleman could face ban
Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to drive Xfinity race at Darlington
Walker, Turner lead US over Australia 102-86
Bryant’s HR in 8th gives Cubs wild 12-11 win over Giants
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Special Reports
RESCAN YOUR TV ON OR AFTER SEPT. 6
Keep WKRG
Keep WFNA
Celebrating July 4th Safety
Motorcycle Safety
Toll Bridge Controversy
Community
Community Calendar
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Golden Apple
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
Seinfeld Prize Pack Giveaway
Top Stories
Seinfeld is Heading to GCCW!
Top Stories
Catch a FREE Hill-Kelly Movie in the Park Friday Night!
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Series Premiere THURSDAY on GCCW
GCCW Back-To-School Tips with Tori B.
Get ready to hit the ground running with the series premiere of #Bulletproof
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Pro-Football Challenge
TOKEN Page
{UPICKEM}
Don't Miss
Survey: 45 percent of Americans wear underwear for 2 days or longer
Trending Stories
Pensacola PD to hold press conference on Platinum Club homicide
Toomey’s Mardi Gras store owner arrested on harassment, disorderly conduct charges
WATCH: Plane crashes into Pacific Ocean
Man gets prison for starving 2 dogs, dumping carcasses
New Alabama law gives freedom to pharmacists to tell customers about cheaper drugs