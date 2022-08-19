MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the Week for Week 1! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 5! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app: Click here.

Option 1 Description: Saraland’s Ryan Williams returned a 66-yard punt for a touchdown. Saraland beat Daphne 42-23 in the Game of the Week.

Option 2 Description : Gulf Shore’s Ronnie Royal takes it 55-yards to the house on the way to a 34-27 victory over St. Michael on Thursday night. Royal finished with three touchdowns.

Option 3 Description: Theodore’s Cameron Rigby throws a 50-yard TD pass to Treyvian Glover. Theodore beat Baker 32-3.