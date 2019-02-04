Pet of the Week: Annabelle wants to be spoiled

Our Pet of the Week is a young terrier mix named Annabelle. She’s a really nice dog but is a little shy. She has been in a home with a very dominant dog and did not seem to come out of her shell. All she wants is to be spoiled and get all the attention! She has so much love to give! We believe she is house-trained. She’s only nine months old.



Rehm Animal Clinic has partnered with WKRG News 5 for our Pet of the Week segment. That means, if you adopt Annabell, or any of our other Pets of the Week, you will receive a FREE Comprehensive Physical Exam. Thanks to Rehm for helping WKRG and the Mobile SPCA save more animals in our community.