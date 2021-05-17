Pensacon Live is Coming to The Gulf Coast CW!

By now, most of you probably already know that Pensacon 2021 is coming up on May 21st through May 23rd, and if you already know that, then you probably already know that Pensacon is the best place for the most exciting, fun packed entertainment of the year! However, what you may not know is that The Gulf Coast CW is going live all weekend from Pensacon! That’s right, this year we will be featuring Pensacon Live for all of our awesome viewers that won’t be able to make it to Pensacon, and even for those of you who can make it, but don’t want to miss out on all of the exclusive action that will be taking place on Pensacon Live!

Pensacon Live is going to feature content from Pensacon that you can’t find anywhere else, including, celebrity interviews, behind the scenes footage, The Gulf Coast CW Super Fan Panel and so much more! This will be all things Pensacon, easily viewed from our social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and GulfCoastCW.com! If you’re as excited about Pensacon as we are, Pensacon Live is absolutely the place for you to be tuned in to all this weekend, so you don’t miss any of the action during Pensacon 2021!