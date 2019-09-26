World of Beer happy hour to benefit autism nonprofit

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — World of Beer in downtown Pensacola is throwing a happy hour Thursday to benefit a nonprofit that supports those with autism.

The happy hour will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox Street. Twenty percent of sales during that happy hour will go to benefit Autism Pensacola, a nonprofit with the mission to make the lives of those with autism better.

Autism Pensacola puts on a multi-week summer camp that trains teachers in best practices for educating those with autism, according to its Facebook page. The camp also provides an inclusive learning environment for its campers, who range in age from 2 to 25.

World of Beer’s Facebook page says it is important for the bar to give back to the community.