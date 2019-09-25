Newly upgraded cellular weather stations give more reliable data in real-time

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Have you ever wondered how much it has rained near your house during a flood event? What about wind speeds during a thunderstorm or hurricane? Now with the newly upgraded cellular weather stations in our area, you could get this information at any time!

The mesonet is a network of weather stations sprinkled in southeastern Mississippi, southern Alabama and northwest Florida. The map of these weather stations is pictured below.

Map of all mesonet weather stations

Previously, these stations used radio signal to get the data from the station to the website. This was very unreliable due to the amount of steps it had to take to communicate the information. Now all stations seen on the map above have been upgraded to cellular. This means that, similar to how your cell phone works, the data goes straight from the station antenna to the website in real time.

So now, for example during last week’s flooding event in Mobile County, anyone can see total rainfall or any other weather observation from any station at any time. This was previously not possible due to the inconsistency and unreliability of radio communication.

This is also very beneficial to forecasters at the National Weather Service and broadcast meteorologists to use as they are building your forecast.

For more information, check out the video!

Here is the link to the website: http://chiliweb.southalabama.edu