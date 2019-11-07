Jay Hamm visits Murray House on his cross country trek with therapy dogs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jay Hamm is traveling across the nation in 27 days on a bicycle with his two therapy dogs. Joe Spano is traveling behind him with a van and bringing joy to hospitals and assisted facilities across the nation.

News 5 Colleen Peterson witnessed his pit stop at The Murray House earlier Thursday afternoon.

Jay Hamm explained, “It’s one of those priceless things that they say in life. It’s just a joy to walk in those places.”

He started the Paws for Compassion company in 2015 and began by making trips around Jupiter, FL. He explained how important pet therapy is and thought he would take his voice farther. This is his first trans-continental bike ride and is thrilled to bring the pet therapy across the nation.