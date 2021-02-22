Youth pastor, family lose everything in weekend house fire

ESCAMBIA Co., Fla. (WKRG)– An Escambia County family lost everything after an unknown caused fire happened this weekend. Family members have now started a GoFund me campaign to help raise money to get them back on their feet. You can click here for the link.

This happened on the block of 6000 Nashville Avenue. Jacob White, who is a local youth pastor, says his family got a call during a birthday celebration Sunday saying their house was on fire.

They said they had a baby goat and a cat in the house and firefighters luckily were able to save them. Everything else was destroyed.

From what they know they say it happened from a failure power strip. However while losing everything they have stayed positive, saying it at least happened when nobody was there and are glad they still have their memories.