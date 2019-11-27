Your suggestions are needed to improve safety on Cervantes Street

The Florida Department of Transportation is looking for pubic input during a public hearing on pedestrian safety on Cervantes Street:

Chipley–The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a public hearing regarding the U.S. 90 (West Cervantes Street) pedestrian safety improvement project Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Fricker Community Center, 900 N. F Street, Pensacola. The hearing will begin as an open house at 5 p.m. with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m., followed by a public comment period.

This hearing is being held to provide interested persons an opportunity to express their views concerning proposed improvements. FDOT is designing pedestrian safety and access improvements on West Cervantes from Dominguez Street to A Street. Proposed changes include reducing the width of the traffic lanes, adding crosswalks and pedestrian-controlled traffic signals, constructing a center median with a combination of plantings and a low barrier, adding new traffic signals, and adding additional lighting. The project is funded for construction in late 2020.

Maps, drawings, and other information will be on display. FDOT representatives will be available to discuss planned improvements, answer questions, and receive comments.

The hearing is being held without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Tommy Johns, FDOT Project Manager, via telephone at (850) 260-3215, e-mail Tommy.Johns@atkinsglobal.com, or by mail at 1074 Highway 90, Chipley, FL 32428 at least seven days prior to the workshop.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, follow us on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.