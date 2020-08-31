Young man rescues dog after woman throws it from car

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a young man rescued a dog thrown from a busy highway.

Deputies say the boy saw a lady stop her car on the Highway 90 bridge in Milton and throw the dog. The young man rushed to rescue the dog and handed it over to the sheriff’s office. He named him Milligan, and now he needs a home. If you’d like to adopt him, he is at PAWS in Laurel Hill.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories