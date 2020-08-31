Young man rescues dog after woman throws it from car

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a young man rescued a dog thrown from a busy highway.
Deputies say the boy saw a lady stop her car on the Highway 90 bridge in Milton and throw the dog. The young man rushed to rescue the dog and handed it over to the sheriff’s office. He named him Milligan, and now he needs a home. If you’d like to adopt him, he is at PAWS in Laurel Hill.
