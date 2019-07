PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WWE wrestler Jonathan Solofa Fatu, whose ring name is Jimmy Uso, was arrested in Escambia County and booked in the jail on DUI charges.

Fatu was booked at 3:04 a.m. Thursday and released at 10:15 a.m. His bond had been set at $1,000.

News 5 has reached out to law enforcement for Fatu’s arrest report. We will update this story as new information becomes available.