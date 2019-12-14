Wreaths Across America in Pensacola, Mobile

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An annual tradition continues across the country and across the gulf coast. The program “Wreaths Across America” will place wreaths at headstones at veteran cemeteries in Mobile and Pensacola today.

In Florida, access to NAS Pensacola will be limited. Naval Air Station Pensacola will host Wreaths Across America onboard the installation Dec.14 at Barrancas National Cemetery. This year’s event will kick-off at 11 a.m. to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each veteran aloud.

This year’s event will only be open to those with a current DoD ID card or to groups and organizations previously approved.

The same thing is happening at Mobile National Cemetery starting at 11 as well. In previous years, groups with local schools and the Boy Scouts have put wreaths on veterans graves. There are no security restrictions for the Mobile location.

The Alabama Veterans Cemetery in Spanish Fort will host its own flag and wreath event this morning at 10.