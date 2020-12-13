Wreaths Across America at Barrancas National Cemetery

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Wreaths Across America returns to honor and remember lives of the veterans at Barrancas National Cemetery.

The event has been planned with restrictions in mind for volunteers and mourners. Each veteran will be remembered and honored as a wreath is placed and their legacies proclaimed for the next generation to be educated.

Due to the pandemic a limit is placed with how many youth groups are involved.

Wreaths Across America is scheduled for Saturday through Sunday, December 17-20, 2020.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories