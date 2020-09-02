Wonder Woman adorns new library cards in Escambia County, FL

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The most well known female superhero in the world is teaming up with West Florida Public Libraries to get kids excited about reading this school year. September is Library Card sign-up month. People signing up for a new card can get one featuring DC Comics’ Wonder Woman. According to a news release:

“Signing up for a library card opens a world of infinite possibilities: libraries offer resources and services that help people pursue their passions and give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond.

While library cards are always free for Escambia County residents, the usual $3 replacement fee for lost or damaged cards will be waived during the month of September, as part of the celebration.”

