Women veterans monuments unveiling in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners (OCBC) will unveil the Women Veterans Monuments on Nov. 11.

The unveiling will occur across from Veteran’s Park and is accessible to all who wish to attend.

The presentation will begin at 2 p.m. on the Bayview Plaza outside of the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island.

Okaloosa County says the eight bronze statues pay homage to the military which has played an integral role in sculpting our community.

The state of Florida is home to the second largest population of women’s veterans in the nation right behind Washington DC.

“The nation will be proud and residents, along with guests will embrace the detail, quality, and effort that has gone into honoring women who have given such dedication to our country. Additionally, the statues will be situated along the trail in a way that preserves the natural habitat of native wildlife and vegetation.” Carolyn Ketchel, OCBC Chairman

Honorees chosen by the Women Veterans Monument Advisory Committee and approved by

the Board includes the following: