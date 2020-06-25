Woman’s ex-boyfriend shoots current boyfriend in Escambia County, Fla., police investigate

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman’s ex-boyfriend shot her current boyfriend as they went to pick up a four-wheeler that belonged to her, according to ECSO.

They arrived at her ex-boyfriend’s house in separate vehicles to pick up the four-wheeler, police say.

Police say the ex-boyfriend pulled up next to the boyfriend and shot him.

The ex-boyfriend then tried to shoot the ex-girlfriend but missed. Her boyfriend was sent to the hospital.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is aware of who the suspect is and is currently investigating the scene.

