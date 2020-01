PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Donald Hartung has been found guilty in the triple murder of his mother and two half-brothers.

Prosecutors say Hartung, 63, beat his mother, Bonnie Smith, and brother, John Smith in the head with a hammer and slit their throats on July 28, 2015. The state says Hartung then shot his brother Richard Thomas Smith in the head, before slitting his throat.