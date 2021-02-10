Woman shot and killed in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was shot and killed late Tuesday night near Fort Walton Beach, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
The following is an unedited news release from OCSO:
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is involving a fatal shooting that tookOkaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
place in the Lovejoy Road area near Fort Walton Beach around 9:45 last
night.
Multiple people reported hearing numerous gunshots from inside their
homes in the area of Marler Street and Shirley Drive.
Deputies and a Fort Walton Beach Police Department officer who arrived
on the scene found a deceased female in the roadway near that intersection.
Deputies also found multiple vehicles and several homes had been hit by
gunfire.
The investigation continues and anyone with information on the
shooting is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald
Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or
the P3 Tips Mobile application.
Additional information will be released at the appropriate time.