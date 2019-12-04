Woman pleas no contest to deadly accident on Fairfield Drive in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Marie Ann Simpkins pleaded no contest and took full accountability Wednesday for two counts of DUI Manslaughter, DUI Causing Property Damage, DUI With a Minor in the Vehicle, and Possession of Marijuana.

Back on April 21, 2019, Simpkins caused a deadly collision at the intersection of Fairfield Dr. and W St. in Pensacola, claiming the lives of a father and son.

Simpkins will be sentenced on January 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. She faces up to 25 years in prison including a four-year mandatory minimum sentence for each count of DUI Manslaughter.

