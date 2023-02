Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was killed while walking across Michigan Ave. in Escambia County, Florida.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23.

The FHP incident report says an SUV was going eastbound on Michigan Ave. and struck a 54-year-old woman from Jay, Florida as she walked across the street near Memphis Ave.

The woman was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola where she died, the report said.