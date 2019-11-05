Woman killed in I-10 crash, FHP says

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 are now re-opened.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 9. The crash happened around noon Tuesday.

FHP Lt. Robert Cannon told News 5 a woman died in the crash.

Cannon said the woman was driving westbound and then traveled into the eastbound lanes. The crash happened at about noon.

The woman died at the scene.

The woman has not been identified, pending next-of-kin notification.

Westbound traffic is open, but eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar