Woman killed in I-10 crash, FHP says

UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 are now re-opened.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 9. The crash happened around noon Tuesday.

FHP Lt. Robert Cannon told News 5 a woman died in the crash.

Cannon said the woman was driving westbound and then traveled into the eastbound lanes. The crash happened at about noon.

The woman died at the scene.

The woman has not been identified, pending next-of-kin notification.

Westbound traffic is open, but eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

