Woman killed in hit-and-run, ECSO deputies searching for driver

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman trying to cross Pace Boulevard was killed after she was struck by a van, and after that a sedan. The van left the scene, and now, Florida Highway Patrol needs help finding the person behind the wheel.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, at about 6:35 p.m., a van was traveling north on Pace Boulevard south of West Lee Street when it struck a woman crossing the roadway. A second car then struck the woman while she was lying in the roadway. The woman was in the northbound inside lane at the time of the collision.

The van that first struck the woman left the scene. Troopers describe it as a grey Dodge Caravan with

damage to the front windshield and the front of the vehicle.

The woman, 34, was transported to Baptist Hospital. She was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

If anybody has any information, call Corporal Whipple (#1203) at 850-294-6804 or Trooper Van Pelt (#1530) at 850-245-1402 or *FHP.