Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman crossing Davis Highway was struck and killed by car Saturday afternoon.

The woman, who was wearing all black, was walking west across Davis Highway near Berg Street, in an area where no crosswalk was present. She was struck by a white Toyota traveling north on Davis Highway. The driver did not see her in time to stop the vehicle.

The woman, identified as Verlinda Jackson, 61, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

LATEST STORIES