Woman gives birth in car at Tom Thumb parking lot in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist a woman giving birth in her car at a Tom Thumb parking lot.
The mother and child were taken to the hospital. OCSO says they’re both doing “just fine.”
