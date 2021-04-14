Woman gets 12 years for DUI death

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Pensacola has been sentenced for a for DUI manslaughter for a deadly head-on collision in September of 2020. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 3 years of probation after that.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Lakeisha Waiters of Pensacola lost control of her pickup, crossed the median and struck a car head-on on State Road 87, just north of Holley-Navarre.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim.

FULL PRESS RELEASE:

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced that on April 13, 2021, in Santa Rosa County, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Lakeisha Yvonne Waiters to serve 12 years in prison followed by 3 years of probation for DUI Manslaughter.

On September 18, 2020, while operating a Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on State Road 87, Lakeisha Waiters crossed the raised grassy median and caused a head-on collision with another motorist driving a Buick sedan. The driver of the Buick passed away as a result of the crash. Lakeisha Waiters was ejected from her vehicle and sustained incapacitating injuries. A witness was traveling behind the truck prior to the crash. He described the truck as driving erratically to the point that he called 911 before the crash occurred. A blood sample collected in the investigation revealed Waiters’ blood to contain 0.13 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

Lakeisha Waiters previously pled no contest as charged, straight up to the judge. The sentence includes a 4 year mandatory minimum prison sentence and a lifetime driver’s license revocation. The case was investigated by Corporal Jacob Leitch of the Traffic Homicide Unit with the Florida Highway Patrol. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Matt Gordon