Woman from Lockhart, AL killed in crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Lockhart, Alabama is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Okaloosa County. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol the crash happened at about 11:30 Friday night on State Road 85 near Grimes Road.

According to the report, a sedan driven by a 57-year-old woman from Lockhart crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a pickup truck. The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman from Holt, Florida, was also injured. The report says both drivers were wearing seatbelts.