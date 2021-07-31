Woman from Lockhart, AL killed in crash in Okaloosa County

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Lockhart, Alabama is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Okaloosa County. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol the crash happened at about 11:30 Friday night on State Road 85 near Grimes Road.

According to the report, a sedan driven by a 57-year-old woman from Lockhart crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a pickup truck. The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman from Holt, Florida, was also injured. The report says both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

