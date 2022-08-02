PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report.

The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he was coming to talk to her about money that she owed him. After arriving at her place of work, the victim said Hudson became irate and demanded to speak with her in private, but she told him she did not feel safe leaving with him.

According to the report, the victim then stated that Hudson brandished a black handgun from his waistband area, and stated that “they had unfinished business to take care of.” The victim said the two then started traveling eastbound on Highway 98, when Hudson snatched her cell phone and tossed it, along with his cell phone, out of the window near the Destin welcome sign in Destin, Fla.

During the car ride, the victim stated Hudson held the handgun in his left hand and made statements such as, “Do what I tell you to do, or there will be consequences,” and “Anybody who I see you with is going to pay the price.” The victim stated she was in fear for her life and felt that Hudson was going to shoot her.

According to the report, Hudson pulled over at the CEFCO gas station at 111 North County Hwy. 393, and instructed her to stay in the vehicle and not make a scene. The victim stated she decided to run away from the vehicle and call for help, but while exiting the vehicle, Hudson grabbed her shirt and attempted to pull her back into the vehicle. After breaking free, the victim said she started yelling for help.

A sergeant with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office provided video from the CEFCO gas station confirming the victim running away from Hudson’s vehicle.

Hudson was booked into the Escambia County Jail, July 28, on a $100,000 bond.