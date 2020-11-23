Woman dies after her vehicle overturns on I-10 in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Florida woman died on Sunday after her vehicle overturned on Interstate 10 in Baldwin County about 12 miles east of Robertsdale.

The crash happened at 6:10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Amber Melissa Donaldson, 39, of Fountain, Fla., was killed when the 2007 Toyota 4-Runner she was driving overturned. Alabama State Troopers say Donaldson was pronounced dead on scene.

No more information is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

