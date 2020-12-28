Woman dies after car strikes tree, catches fire in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers say a woman is dead after her car struck a tree and caught on fire on Willard Norris Rd and west of Eagle Heart Way Wednesday night.
According to a report, the car miscalculated a left curve in the roadway. Consequently, she hit a tree where her car became engulfed in flames. The crash happened at 8:40 p.m.
Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.
