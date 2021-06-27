Woman critically hurt after being hit by SUV in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Niceville was seriously hurt after she was hit by an SUV late Saturday night. A report from the Florida Highway Patrol says the SUV was turning right from State Road 20 at about 11 Saturday night.

The report says the driver was in the right turn lane to get on to State Road 293 and was unable to avoid a collision and struck a woman standing in the turn lane. The 26-year-old from Niceville was flown to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and listed in critical condition. The report says the driver stopped and tried to help following the collision.