Woman charged with DUI manslaughter for deadly head-on crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Pensacola will stand trial for DUI manslaughter for a deadly head-on collision 10 days ago.
The Florida Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Lakeisha Waiters of Pensacola lost control of her pickup, crossed the median and struck a car head-on on State Road 87, just north of Holley-Navarre.
Investigators have not released the name of the victim.
