Woman charged with DUI manslaughter after wrong-way crash on I-10

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a crash on Interstate 10 claimed the life of one person and seriously injured another.
Theresa B. King was driving on the wrong side of the road on Interstate 10 near the Florida-Alabama state line. The driver of the other vehicle attempted to swerve into another lane but collided with King’s vehicle. It happened at about 1:36 a.m. near mile marker 3. The names driver and passenger of the vehicle have not been released.
King is charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, and vehicle homicide. She is currently in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.
Below is a release from Florida Highway Patrol:
On June 20, 2020, at approximately 1:36 a.m., Vehicle 1 was traveling westbound in the
eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 and was approaching mile marker 3. Vehicle 2 was traveling
eastbound in the inside lane on Interstate 10 and was approaching mile marker 3. Driver 2
observed vehicle 1 at the last moment and attempted to swerve into the outside lane of Interstate 10. The front-end of Vehicle 1 struck the front left corner of Vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 was facing a westerly direction in the center median of Interstate 10 at final rest. Vehicle 2 was facing a southern direction on the south shoulder of Interstate 10 at final rest. Driver 2 succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. A Passenger of Vehicle 2 was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with serious injuries. On June 22, 2020, Ms. King was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail for DUI Manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, and Vehicle homicide.